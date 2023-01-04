Overview

Dr. Nikhil Pandhi, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Pandhi works at North Point Orthopedics in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.