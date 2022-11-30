Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine|Yale University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Nayak works at
Locations
Virginia Neurosurgeons1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 445, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 977-4931Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
After visiting an orthopedic surgeon who could not help alleviate my nerve pain, I sought a neurosurgeon for help. My primary care provider recommended Dr Nyack who was able to see me the next day. It was amazing to have that level of care given to someone who is in extreme pain and in two days time would be admitted into the hospital for pain management. Because of that admission, Dr Nyack was able to schedule a surgery within 3 days of my first visit and within 2 days of being admitted into the hospital. The surgery was nothing short of a miracle, alleviating all my pain. Recovery was easy, even with two toddlers in tow, and my scar has healed nicely in the three months post surgery. I highly recommend Dr Nyack and his practice. I've been well taken care of. The practice has been extremely responsive to all questions and scheduling appointments has been easy. I wasn't able to research surgeons as much as I would have liked, but I think I would have settled on Dr Nyack anyway.
About Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689993172
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Hosp|Wellington Hosp, New Zealan
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale School Of Medicine|Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.