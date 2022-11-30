See All Neurosurgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine|Yale University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Nayak works at Virginia Neurosurgeons in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Neurosurgeons
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 445, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4931
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    After visiting an orthopedic surgeon who could not help alleviate my nerve pain, I sought a neurosurgeon for help. My primary care provider recommended Dr Nyack who was able to see me the next day. It was amazing to have that level of care given to someone who is in extreme pain and in two days time would be admitted into the hospital for pain management. Because of that admission, Dr Nyack was able to schedule a surgery within 3 days of my first visit and within 2 days of being admitted into the hospital. The surgery was nothing short of a miracle, alleviating all my pain. Recovery was easy, even with two toddlers in tow, and my scar has healed nicely in the three months post surgery. I highly recommend Dr Nyack and his practice. I've been well taken care of. The practice has been extremely responsive to all questions and scheduling appointments has been easy. I wasn't able to research surgeons as much as I would have liked, but I think I would have settled on Dr Nyack anyway.
    About Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1689993172
    Education & Certifications

    • Wellington Hosp|Wellington Hosp, New Zealan
    • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Yale School Of Medicine|Yale University
    • Neurosurgery
