Overview

Dr. Nikhil Nayak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine|Yale University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Nayak works at Virginia Neurosurgeons in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.