Overview

Dr. Nikhil Mukhi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from - Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South and South Central Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mukhi works at Saint Francis Cancer Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.