Dr. Nikhil Mukhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Mukhi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from - Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South and South Central Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Francis Cancer Center11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 556-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- South Central Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Mukhi. I was diagnosed with acute leukemia and met him at Saint Francis. After 6 months of chemotherapy, I am now in remission and thankful I met him.
About Dr. Nikhil Mukhi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083920425
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- New York Med Coll/Westchester Mc
- - Gandhi Medical College
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukhi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukhi has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.