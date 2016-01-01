Dr. Nikhil Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Madan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Madan, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (201) 987-4996
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikhil Madan, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275794448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
