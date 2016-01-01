Dr. Nikhil Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Kapoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Innovation and Research Center Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 611, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 432-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikhil Kapoor, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902924152
Education & Certifications
- Harbor/UCLA
- Loma Linda Unversity
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Kmc Memorial
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
