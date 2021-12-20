Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Ccf Taussig Cancer Center Outpatient Pharmacy10201 CARNEGIE AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-7552
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
Wonderful! Explained everything clearly about what to expect, what was happening. Very patient, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1851722250
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.