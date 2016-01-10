Overview

Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Everest Specialty Group Pllc in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.