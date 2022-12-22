Dr. Nikhil Inamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Inamdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Inamdar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Houston11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 410, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 238-5324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Bay Area Gastroenterology11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 360, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 317-3981
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Inamdar is an excellent dr. Who cares about his patients l would highly recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Nikhil Inamdar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1093723132
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hospital
- Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inamdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inamdar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Inamdar speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.