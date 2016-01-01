Dr. Nikhil Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Gupta, MD
Dr. Nikhil Gupta, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
1
Cinj195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7775Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7775
3
Monroe Township18 Centre Dr, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 235-7775
4
Somerset1 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 235-7775MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Urology
- English
- Northwestern University
- Urology
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.