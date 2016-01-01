Overview

Dr. Nikhil Bhatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.



Dr. Bhatt works at Associates in Ears, Nose and Throat in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.