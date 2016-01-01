Overview

Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Balakrishnan works at First In Flight Neurology in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.