Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD
Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
First in Flight Neurology131 Medical Park Rd Ste 308, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-2640
Atrium Health At Home University City101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5000, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 403-1911
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 863-8700
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396993184
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Balakrishnan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
