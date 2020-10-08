Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From the moment I walked in the door, I felt welcomed and received great and personalized care. Made the experience fun, not stressful. Thank you
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1972921427
- Emory University Emory Eye Center
- University of Tennessee - Chattanooga
- East Tennessee State University College of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.