Dr. Ambulgekar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikhil Ambulgekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Ambulgekar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI.
Dr. Ambulgekar works at
Locations
Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC133 S Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr A for a heart cath. which was performed on August 24. He was compassionate, caring and professional. He explained everything clearly so I would understand the procedure and the outcome. I would highly recommend him if you need cardiac care.
About Dr. Nikhil Ambulgekar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497074264
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
