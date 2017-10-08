Overview

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Agarwal works at Fair Oaks Children's Clinic in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.