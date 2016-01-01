Overview

Dr. Nikesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamesburg, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Central Jersey Family Medical in Jamesburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

