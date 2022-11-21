Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD is a Registered Nurse in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University.
Dr. Batra works at
Locations
Spine LLC1090 Beecher Xing N, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 385-3738
Spine LLC7287 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 362-6551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Batra 16 years and he does a great job.
About Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1285689224
Education & Certifications
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batra accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Batra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra works at
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.