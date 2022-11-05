See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (39)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Priest-Allen works at Eye Health Of Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL, Port Charlotte, FL and Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Goniotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Health of Fort Myers
    6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-2020
  2. 2
    Eye Health of Ft Myers LLC
    112 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 458-5800
  3. 3
    Eye Health of Pt Charlotte Optical
    20600 Veterans Blvd Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 766-7474
  4. 4
    Eye Health of Ft Myers LLC
    2529 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Priest-Allen?

    Nov 05, 2022
    She explained my condition and decided which path to take. Handling making appointments with specialist that I need to see.
    — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043507080
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priest-Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Priest-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Priest-Allen has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Goniotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priest-Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Priest-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priest-Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priest-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priest-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

