Dr. Nika Omid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nika Omid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Omid works at
Pacific Eye Group4920 Barranca Pkwy Ste A, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 652-2020
Advaned Family Practice Specialty Inc4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 111, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 652-2020
First rate. Explains everything. Instills confidence. Let’s you make the best choices after providing input. Friendly & efficient staff,
Dr. Omid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omid speaks Persian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Omid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.