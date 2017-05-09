Dr. Nika Finelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nika Finelt, MD
Overview
Dr. Nika Finelt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Finelt works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Looking for a dermatologist for your child, this is the doctor. Dr. Finelt is warm, friendly and compassionate. Very satisfied with the care my child received.
About Dr. Nika Finelt, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750693404
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finelt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finelt has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.