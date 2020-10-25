Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD
Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center of Nevada8352 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6465
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was nice and kind! DrNik is the best ! She listened to my concerns and I enjoyed my visit! She set a protocol for me and I was comfortable with it ! Great Doctor, great place!
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1740290402
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore|Children's Hospital at Montefiore - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|Weill Medical Center - Cornell University Medical College
- Nottingham City Hospital|University Of Nottingham
- University Of Nottingham Medical School
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
