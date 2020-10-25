See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nottingham Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid works at Hemostasis & Thrombosis Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center of Nevada
    8352 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2020
    Everyone was nice and kind! DrNik is the best ! She listened to my concerns and I enjoyed my visit! She set a protocol for me and I was comfortable with it ! Great Doctor, great place!
    Deborah Thomas — Oct 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD
    About Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740290402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital at Montefiore|Children's Hospital at Montefiore - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|Weill Medical Center - Cornell University Medical College
    Internship
    • Nottingham City Hospital|University Of Nottingham
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nottingham Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nik Nik Abdul Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid works at Hemostasis & Thrombosis Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid’s profile.

    Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

