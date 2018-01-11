Dr. Nii Lamptey-Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamptey-Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nii Lamptey-Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nii Lamptey-Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Lamptey-Mills works at
Locations
-
1
Wmhs Endocrinologyprimary Care Mac12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 330, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8717
-
2
Surgery194 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 964-8717
-
3
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8342Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Mills is excellent! I am someone who worries, and I have had some scary events happen and he is so thorough and caring. He always eases my worry and is always smiling and so nice to talk with. He is very knowledgeable in his area of expertise and beyond. He is also willing to refer you to another doctor if he feels it is necessary or wants another opinion. He is a great doctor and our area is lucky to have him! His staff is also very attentive and friendly!
About Dr. Nii Lamptey-Mills, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamptey-Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamptey-Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamptey-Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lamptey-Mills has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamptey-Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamptey-Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamptey-Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamptey-Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamptey-Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.