Dr. Nihir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nihir Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nihir Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Brunswick Office317 George St # 415, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9720
-
2
Heart And Vascular Institute of Central Jersey333 Forsgate Dr Ste 205, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 Directions (848) 288-9716Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Heart And Vascular Institute of Central Jersey98 James St Ste 304, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (848) 288-9717
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I find Dr Shah to be a concerned thorough and kind physician. I am very please this him and his staff as they are professional at all times.
About Dr. Nihir Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1346332194
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center|University of California At San Francisco
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- United Hosps Med Ctr
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.