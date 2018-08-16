Overview

Dr. Niharika Juwarkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Firelands Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Juwarkar works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.