Overview

Dr. Niharika Ganti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Ganti works at Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.