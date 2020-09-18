See All Gastroenterologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Nihal Patel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nihal Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical Center and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, ADHD and-or ADD and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Connecticut GI
    85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2571
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2
    Ctgi
    113 Elm St Ste 303, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 253-6867
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3
    Connecticut GI
    6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Liver Damage from Alcohol
ADHD and-or ADD
Hemorrhoids
Liver Damage from Alcohol
ADHD and-or ADD
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
ADHD and-or ADD
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophageal Varices
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Essential Tremor
Food Allergy
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 18, 2020
    very professional. office staff was polite. thanks.
    Stephen Montiel — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Nihal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720375090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nihal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, ADHD and-or ADD and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

