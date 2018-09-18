Overview

Dr. Nihad Muhrez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Muhrez works at Northwest Endocrinology/Diabets in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.