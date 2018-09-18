Dr. Nihad Muhrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nihad Muhrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nihad Muhrez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Endocrinology & Diabetes PC270 E 90th Dr Ste B, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-1758
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Endrocrinologist , I have ever had! Been his patient for over 23yrs, been a Juvenile T1D for 47 yrs. under& Caring, he also takes care of my Hypothyroidism, also had this for 47 yrs . He also realizes No 2 Diabetics are alike. He started me on a Insulin pump, which gives me so much better control. I recommend Dr Muhrez to every one who is out of control. Very educated man
About Dr. Nihad Muhrez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528098506
Education & Certifications
- Finch U Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- U Tichreen
