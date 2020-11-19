Dr. Nighat Tahir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nighat Tahir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nighat Tahir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anderson, IN.
Dr. Tahir works at
Locations
Community Rheumatology of Anderson1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 200A, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best Doctors Ive seen , I switch to her because she also treats my older son . She always listens to what I have to say , and she is a good listener.
About Dr. Nighat Tahir, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1386856037
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
