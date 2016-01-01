Overview

Dr. Nigel Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Sandhills Medical Foundation in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.