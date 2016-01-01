Dr. Nigel Stippa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stippa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nigel Stippa, MD
Overview
Dr. Nigel Stippa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Stippa works at
Locations
Susan Sparks Physical Therapy Inc740 Williams St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 445-4564
Fairview Hospital29 Lewis Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Directions (413) 854-9667
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nigel Stippa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1104200468
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
