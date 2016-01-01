Overview

Dr. Nigel Stippa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Stippa works at Berkshire Eye Center in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Great Barrington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.