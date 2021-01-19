Overview

Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University Pa and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Sparks works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

