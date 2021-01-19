Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University Pa and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Sparks treated our daughter in two occasions due to soccer related injuries. He is very knowledgeable, professional and thorough in his examinations. He relates well to his patients. We wish he was back in Fleming Island, FL at JOI.
- Uhz Sports Medicine
- Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Hahnemann University Pa
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sparks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparks works at
Dr. Sparks has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sparks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.