Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Pereira works at
Locations
Reproductive Medicine255 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?
Myself and my husband were very anxious before meeting with Dr Pereira. My husband even got upset when the front desk displayed lack of empathy and made us stand outside the office for 20 minutes without any explanation. However once we met with the doctor all our anxiety vanished. I remember seeing another Dr in the same practice and don’t remember him explaining anything about the variations in my lab results which Dr Pereira explained very clearly and meticulously. He not only discussed my reproductive health in detail but also answered all of our questions patiently. He also explained step by step process of ‘ What to do next’ until we get success. I was very anxious before meeting with him but he made me extremely comfortable. He is not just an extremely intelligent doctor but a wonderful human being with an amazing sense of humor. He treats his patients like family. It was such a relief to meet him. He is gem and we are fortunate to find him as our health care provider.
About Dr. Nigel Pereira, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani and Urdu
- 1235440520
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
