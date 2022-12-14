Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nigel Hsu, MD
Dr. Nigel Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Locations
Jhu - Orthopedicscolumbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have congenital club foot. While I had multiple surgeries to correct this defect as a child, I still have residual issues that, unfortunately, worsened this past year. I sought advice from a pediatric orthopedic surgeon as to whom I should contact. He highly recommended Dr. Hsu. Dr Hsu is a wonderful doctor. He takes the time to listen to his patients, and works together with the patient to formulate a plan of care. While my orthopedic needs are complex, Dr Hsu was able to formulate a plan of surgery to help straighten my forefoot. My surgery was 3 weeks ago. Dr. Hsu called me the day after the surgery to find out how I was recovering. As extensive as the surgery was, I only needed acetaminophen for my post operative pain. His technical expertise, in combination with his bedside manner, makes him an exceptional doctor. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs an orthopedic surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1891053450
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.