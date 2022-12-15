Dr. Nigel Azer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nigel Azer, MD
Dr. Nigel Azer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 301, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 769-8493
Anderson Orthopedic Clinic10716 Richmond Hwy Ste 101, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 892-6500
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic - Fairfax3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 480, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 892-6500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Dr Azer and his team were there for me from the first referral meeting all the way through subsequent follow up appointments after surgery. No question was too big nor too small. Emails were promptly responded to by both Dr. Azer and his team. I have already recommended Dr. Azer and Anderson Clinic to several people.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Brigham Women Hosp Harvard University
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
