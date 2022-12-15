Overview

Dr. Nigel Azer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Azer works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Lorton, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.