Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD
Overview
Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Dargah-Zada works at
Locations
Complete Neurological Care, P.C.225 Broadway Ste 705, New York, NY 10007 Directions (800) 200-8196
Complete Neurological Care11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4200
Atlant Chiropractic PC150 E 55Th ST, New York, NY 10022 Directions (718) 544-4200
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nigar Dargah-Zada, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528475969
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dargah-Zada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dargah-Zada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dargah-Zada. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dargah-Zada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dargah-Zada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dargah-Zada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.