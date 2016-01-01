Dr. Nieves Cuervo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuervo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nieves Cuervo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nieves Cuervo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Institute Sup De Cien Med De Santiago De Cuba Santiago Cuba and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Nieves Cuervo MD LLC810 Abbott Blvd Ste 204, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 895-6326Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669657508
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- Institute Sup De Cien Med De Santiago De Cuba Santiago Cuba
- Psychiatry
