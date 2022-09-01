See All Family Doctors in Foxboro, MA
Dr. Niel Gandhi, MD

Family Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Niel Gandhi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Hospital and Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Gandhi works at SMG Foxboro Family and Internal Medicine in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Foxboro Family and Internal Medicine
    70 Walnut St Ste 201, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 261-5975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital
  • Norwood Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2022
    First time visit with this Dr. He was very easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. I will go back to him again in near future.
    Margie — Sep 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Niel Gandhi, MD
    About Dr. Niel Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619230034
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niel Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at SMG Foxboro Family and Internal Medicine in Foxboro, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

