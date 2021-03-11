Overview

Dr. Nidia Colomer De Saca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.



Dr. Colomer De Saca works at Doctors Medical Plaza in Chino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.