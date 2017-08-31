Overview

Dr. Nidhi Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.