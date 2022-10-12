Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD is a Women's Health Nurse in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Sahgal works at
Locations
2445 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 583-7736
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t even begin to say how much I respect and trust Dr Saghal she has been my doctor for over 20yrs and I have no intention of ever using another. I follow her to every office she has been in and I will continue to do if need be. She is so caring and compassionate about what she does she really love her what she does and I appreciate it. I can go on and on and on with all the great things about this doctor she is my breastfriend.
About Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD
- Women's Health Nursing
- English, Hindi
- 1518072636
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Georgetown University
Dr. Sahgal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sahgal works at
Dr. Sahgal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahgal, there are benefits to both methods.