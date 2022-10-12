Overview

Dr. Nidhi Sahgal, MD is a Women's Health Nurse in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Sahgal works at Essen Medical Associates P.C. in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.