Overview

Dr. Nidhi Modi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Modi works at Lawrenceville Neurology Center in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.