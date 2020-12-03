Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very capable physician! Takes her time and truly listens to her patient, even about unrelated health concerns. I cannot recommend her enough!!
About Dr. Nidhi Mehta, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982707774
Education & Certifications
- A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.