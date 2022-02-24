See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD

Pediatrics
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Mehrotra works at Nidhi Mehrotra, MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nidhi Mehrotra, MD
    6769 N Willow Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 325-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • Female
  • 1679657043
Education & Certifications

  • Cook Co Chldns Hosp
  • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nidhi Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mehrotra works at Nidhi Mehrotra, MD in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mehrotra’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

