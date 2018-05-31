See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Nidhi Jain, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nidhi Jain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Jain works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock
    701 N University Ave Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CHI St. Vincent Diabetes & Endocrinology Clinic - North
    2215 Wildwood Ave Ste 208, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
May 31, 2018
Dr. Jain is awesome ! I have been seeing her for a couple years for my hypothyroidism. She is all about finding what's best to make you feel better. I was so tired of other doctors who seemed to put you in this little box and as long as your TH numbers were within their guidelines, you were stuck taking the same medication and feeling tired and run down. I would definitely recommend Dr. Jain.
Carolyn Rydel in Sherwood, AR — May 31, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nidhi Jain, MD
About Dr. Nidhi Jain, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • English
  • Female
  • 1306936877
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent North

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nidhi Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

