Dr. Nidha Mattappally, MD
Dr. Nidha Mattappally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Locations
Holy Family Hospital45 Stiles Rd Ste 206, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 441-5168
SMG Women's Health22 Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 685-6975
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is EXCELLENT! She takes her time with you, answering any questions or concerns. Compassionate & Knowledgeable
About Dr. Nidha Mattappally, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattappally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattappally.
