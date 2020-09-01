Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their residency with Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
Dr. Yunis works at
Locations
Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc. Dothan, AL1093 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-6396
Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 704, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 699-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Always seems very concerned. I never feel rushed. They comunicate very well.
About Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1952360406
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
