Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (44)
Overview

Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their residency with Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island

Dr. Yunis works at Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc. Dothan, AL in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc. Dothan, AL
    1093 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-6396
  2. 2
    Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 704, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-6396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Always seems very concerned. I never feel rushed. They comunicate very well.
    Stephen — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Nidal Yunis, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1952360406
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yunis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yunis works at Premier Cardiology Consultants, Inc. Dothan, AL in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Yunis’s profile.

    Dr. Yunis has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

