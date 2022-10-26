Overview

Dr. Nidal Shawahin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Shawahin works at BJC Medical Group Internal Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

