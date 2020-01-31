Overview

Dr. Nidal Masri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Masri works at Dr. Anays Santana-Izquierdo MD in Hollywood, FL with other offices in West Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

