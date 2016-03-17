Dr. Nidal Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidal Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Nidal Khoury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Nidal Khoury MD336 78th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-6693
-
2
Park Slope Family Health Center220 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 832-5980
- 3 336-78 Saint, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-6693
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is friendly and good d.r lam satisfied with his surgery tome .
About Dr. Nidal Khoury, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
