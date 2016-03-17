Overview

Dr. Nidal Khoury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khoury works at NIDAL Y KHOURY MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.