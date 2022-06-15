Dr. Nidal Khalili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nidal Khalili, MD
Overview
Dr. Nidal Khalili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Khalili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sacramento Community Clinic7551 Timberlake Way Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 681-9401
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalili?
Although the office staff can be a problem, my appointment with Dr. Khalili was very informative. He quickly diagnosed the numbness in my lower legs and feet as Neuropathy (which I inherited). He explained what it was and what I could do to make it better. I left with a wealth of information. I then thought of more questions I wanted to ask and six weeks later I had a telephone appointment with Dr. Khalili. Just as before, he listed to my questions and answered every one of them. I was very pleased. (I visited his office and spoke with him - I was not paid to write this.)
About Dr. Nidal Khalili, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407818503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalili works at
Dr. Khalili has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalili speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.