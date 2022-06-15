Overview

Dr. Nidal Khalili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Khalili works at Ira T Joyner MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.