Dr. Nidal Isber
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nidal Isber is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Isber works at
Locations
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave Fl 1, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Isber is phenomenal. His assistant ToniAnn is on top of everything and they both go above and beyond to ensure that their patients get the best care possible. He truly listens to you and works with you on the best treatment plan for your needs, rather than forcing one treatment on you. Such a knowledgeable and approachable doctor in one of the most compassionate offices I have been to. He not only saved my Nana’s life, but also mine as well!
About Dr. Nidal Isber
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043272776
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isber has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isber speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Isber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.